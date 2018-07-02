It’s-It Released New Chips-It Ice Cream Sandwich

Iconic Bay Area ice cream maker It's-It has launched a brand new ice cream sandwich.

The Chips-It is familiar to the classic It’s-It but it uses a chocolate chip cookie instead of the oatmeal cooking and it lacks the chocolate covering.

You can grab one for free at the Factory Shop at 865 Burlway Road in Burlingame from 10 AM to 5:30 PM on Wednesday, July 4.

The classic It's-It got its start back in 1928 by George Whitney who produced them for sale at the legendary Playland-at-the-Beach in San Francisco.