It Is Official ... 'Bill And Ted's 3' Is Happening

29 years after their first "Excellent Adventure", "Ted" Theodore Logan and "Bill" S. Preston Esq. are reuniting for a third installment.

Titled Bill & Ted Face the Music, the film will bring back Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in the lead roles with creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest, Red 2, Fun With Dick and Jane) will take the directors chair.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the plot revolves around the duo searching for the perfect song to save the universe.

"With the fabric of time and space tearing around them, a visitor from the future warns our heroes that only their song can save life as we know it. Out of luck and fresh out of inspiration, Bill and Ted set out on a time travel adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe as we know it."

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure debuted in 1989 with the sequel Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey dropping in 1991.

Sadly, the third installment can not feature George Carlin as Rufus as he passed away in 2008.

No release date has been set for Bill & Ted Face the Music.