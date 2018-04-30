Israeli Slider Chain Opening Multiple Bay Area Location

Israeli chain Burgerim is bringing their unique take on sliders to the Bay Area.

The menu features "3 buns, 6 sauces, 11 patties, and 9 unconventional toppings" that can be purchased in 1, 2, 3, or party box sized. The 2.8-ounce patties available are beef, dry aged beef, Wagyu beef (+ $1), Merguez (spicy beef), turkey, lamb, chicken, salmon, veggie, Spanish beef, and falafel. "Unconventional toppings" include mixed greens, sauteed mushrooms, jalapeños, lettuce, Swiss cheese, Cheddar cheese, bleu cheese, grilled onions, pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, and fried egg.

Location in the Bay Area are planned for Concord, El Cerrito, Fremont (Halal certified), Pleasant Hill (Halal certified), Pleasanton (Halal certified), San Francisco, San Jose, San Pablo, Santa Clara, and San Mateo.

See the full menu and learn about the chain at www.burgerim.com.