Humane Society Has An Oversupply Of Snakes
January 25, 2019
The Peninsula Humane Society is reporting an unusual number of ball pythons are currently available at their facility.
In the past year, the shelter has received 10 ball pythons with 5 currently available for adoption.
Ball pythons, also known as the royal pythons, are typically known for their docile temperaments and can reach 4 to 4 1/2 feet in length. They get their name from the animal's tendency to curl into a ball when frightened.
If you are interested in adopting one of the pythons you can visit the shelter at 1450 Rollins Road in Burlingame or call (650) 340-7022.