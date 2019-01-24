Heinz Is Giving Away Fancy Ketchup Caviar

January 24, 2019
Bradford Hornsby
Ketchup Caviar

(Courtesy of Heinz)

Heinz is celebrating Valentine's Day in a very strange manner.

They are giving away 150 jars of limited edition ketchup called Ketchup Caviar.

There are no fish eggs involved just ketchup in a tiny ball.

If this seems like a great idea to you, Heinz will be releasing the 150 jars now through January 28. 

