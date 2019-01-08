Harry's Hofbrau In San Jose Closes After 42 Years
January 8, 2019
Categories:
After 42 years, Harry's Hofbrau on Saratoga Avenue in San Jose is closing.
Known for their hand-carved meat entrees, homestyle sides, and full-service bars, Harry's was founded in 1954.
Once a much larger chain, Harry's still has restaurants in Redwood City (1909 El Camino Real) and San Leandro (14900 East 14th Street).
Tags:
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
12 Jan
The 31st Annual Manufacturers RV Show Alameda County Fairgrounds
09 Feb
MØ Fox Theater - Oakland
11 Feb
The Kooks Fox Theater - Oakland
15 Feb
ALT 105.3 Punk Rock Prom With SWMRS + DJ Aaron Axelsen Rickshaw Stop
19 Feb
Panic! At The Disco Oracle Arena