Golden Mushroom Pizzeria In Santa Clara Closing After 44 Years

The old school family-owned Santa Clara strip-mall restaurant, Golden Mushroom Pizzeria has announced they are closing their doors.

Opened in 1974 by the Virgilio-Moran family, the pizzeria has been known for its laid-back family and neighborhood vibe.

A note on the restaurant's door read:

“Thank you for all the love and support throughout the last 44 years serving the Santa Clara community.”

The last day for Golden Mushroom at 202 Saratoga Avenue is Thursday, September 20th.