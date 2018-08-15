Girl Scouts Add New Gluten-Free Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookie

A new cookie will be available among the Savannah Smiles, Do-si-dos, and Samoas - introducing the Gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip.

The new Caramel Chocolate Chip features "rich caramel, semisweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt in a chewy cookie."

The cookie joins the Toffee-tastic cookie in the Girl Scouts gluten-free line-up.

It will be offered only in select Girl Scout council markets for as long as supplies last.

"When you buy Girl Scout Cookies you are not only helping girls become business trailblazers," said GSUSA CEO Sylvia Acevedo in a statement. "You’re also helping them power their Girl Scout adventures and ensuring they have access to the cutting-edge leadership experiences and opportunities that only Girl Scouts can offer.”