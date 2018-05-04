The Game Parlour Is San Francisco's First Board Game Cafe

A board game cafe has opened their doors in San Francisco.

The Game Parlour on 1342 Irving St. in San Francisco features over 700 board games from classic to new. The games can be enjoyed for $5 per person (kid under 5 are free) to stay and play for as long you want.

The menu features sweet and savory waffle sandwiches including their signature mochi waffles. Ice cream, chicken bites, and specialty popcorn are also featured items.

See the full menu and list of games at www.thegameparlour.com.