The U.S. Supreme Court rejected the challenge to California's ban on foie gras yesterday.

The ruling means that the ban on the controversial delicacy goes into effect immediately.

Animal rights activists have long bemoaned foie gras which is made from the livers of ducks and geese by (at times) force-feeding the animals.

The original law went into effect in 2012 but was opposed by foie gras producers and chefs.