First Look At Matt Groening’s Netflix Series ‘Disenchantment’

Netflix is giving a first look and release date for Matt Groening’s adult animated comedy-fantasy series.

Disenchantment will debut on the streaming service on August 17.

“Ultimately," said Matt Groening in a press release, "Disenchantment will be about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you."

The series follows the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean (voiced by Abbi Jacobson), her feisty elf companion Elfo (Nat Faxon), and her personal demon Luci (Eric Andre).

Here is the first look:

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix