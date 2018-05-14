First Look At 'Magnum P.I.' Reboot With Jay Hernandez

It is official. CBS is rebooting the classic 1980's series Magnum P.I. and they've tapped actor Jay Hernandez in the title role.

Hernandez has appeared as Curtis Pryce on Scandal, Jessie Harkness in the Bad Moms films, and Diablo in Suicide Squad.

For the icon role of Higgins, the show is flipping it up with a Juliet Higgins played by Welch actress Perdita Weeks (Ready Player One).

CBS has had success with reboots in recent years with Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver, and S.W.A.T.

The original Magnum P.I. ran from 1980 to 1988 starring Tom Selleck as Thomas Magnum and the late John Hillerman as Jonathan Higgins.

No release date was shared.

