Final Episodes Of Anthony Bourdain’s ‘Parts Unknown’ To Air This Fall

CNN has announced that they will air the last five new episodes of Anthony Bourdain’s ‘Parts Unknown’ this fall.

Just under two months since the death of the writer, chef, and TV personality, the network confirmed the new episodes plus two extra episodes that will look back at the life of Bourdain.

“Each one will feel slightly different depending on what’s gathered in the field,” CNN’s executive VP of talent and content Amy Entelis told the LA Times. “They will have the full presence of Tony because you’ll see him, you’ll hear him, you’ll watch him. That layer of his narration will be missing, but it will be replaced by other voices of people who are in the episodes."

CNN also confirmed that they have no plans on re-booting the popular series without Bourdain.

Bourdain took his own life in France while filming ‘Parts Unknown’ on June 8, 2018.

------------------------------------------

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255. More information can be found on the organization’s website.