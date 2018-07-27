Facebook Bans InfoWars Alex Jones For 1 Month

Right-wing conspiracy theorist and InfoWars founder Alex Jones has been slapped with a one-month suspension by Facebook.

The social media giant cited that Jones had violated the network’s policy against bullying and hate speech.

“We remove content that violates our standards as soon as we’re aware of it. In this case, we received reports related to four different videos on the Pages that Infowars and Alex Jones maintain on Facebook,” the Facebook spokesperson told The Wrap. “We reviewed the content against our Community Standards and determined that it violates. All four videos have been removed from Facebook.”

It has been a rough week for the controversial pundit having already earned a strike against his YourTube account.