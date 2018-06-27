Dunkin' Donuts Launching Donut Fries

Dunkin' Donuts has (sort of) gotten into the fry game.

After testing in the Boston area, the Dunkin' Donuts Donut Fries will be available nationwide on July 2nd.

Donut Fries are "individual pieces of delicious, buttery croissant style donut dough that are tossed in cinnamon sugar and served warm."

“We were brainstorming in one of our Culinary Innovation sessions,” says Rick Golden, the Manager of Donut Excellence who created Donut Fries. “We tested different kinds of dough, adding cinnamon and sugar for the right amount of crisp. The end result is delicious. They are sharable. They are fun. And they bring together two of America’s favorites. What’s not to love?”

Next week, you'll be able to enjoy them for yourself for just $2 for 5 fries.

Below are the handful of local DD locations.

180 S Airport Blvd

South San Francisco, CA 94080

1250 Newell Ave, Suite K

Walnut Creek, CA 94596

118 San Mateo Rd

Half Moon Bay, CA 94019

5255 Mowry Ave

Fremont, CA 94538