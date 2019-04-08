Cracker Barrel Breaks Ground On Another Northern California Restaurant

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has broken ground on another location in Northern California.

After opening a location in Sacramento in August 2018, another Sacramento-area is planned for Rocklin, California.

The 10,000 square foot restaurant will be located at 4660 Sierra College Blvd in Rocklin with a targeted opening in November 2019

The Rocklin location joins 4 other California locations for Cracker Barrel including Victorville, Sacramento, Santa Maria, and Rialto (opening next month).