Chipotle Added New Whole30, Keto, And Paleo Bowls

Hoping to cash in on the latest diet trends, Chipotle has announced the addition of new Whole30, Keto, and Paleo Bowls to their menu.

The chain is terming them "Lifestyle Bowls" and they are available now all exclusively through the mobile app and on the Chipotle website for in-restaurant pickup or delivery.

Whole30® Salad Bowl: Romaine lettuce, carnitas, fajita veggies, tomato salsa, and guacamole

Paleo Salad Bowl: Romaine lettuce, barbacoa, fajita veggies, green salsa, and guacamole

Keto Salad Bowl: Romaine lettuce, carnitas, red salsa, cheese, and guacamole

Double Protein Bowl: White rice, black beans, chicken (full portion), steak (full portion), red salsa, romaine lettuce, and sour cream

"Now more than ever, Americans are embracing new and varied approaches to healthy living and wellness," said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle, in a statement. "We've watched guests custom create lifestyle-specific bowls when ordering in our restaurants, so it made sense to offer delicious options via our online channels that help people easily order bowls with real ingredients that fit their wellness goals."