Chili's Launches New 5 Meat 1,650 Calorie Burger

Move over Arby's Meat Mountain, Chili's is testing an enormous new burger called The Boss.

The Boss features bacon, jalapeño-cheddar smoked sausage, pulled rib meat, smoked brisket, and a half-pound beef patty. Added to the mix of meats are lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and ranch dressing.

The burger tops off at a gut-busting 1,650 calories and is being tested now at the Chili's Test Kitchen and a few select (but secret) Chili's restaurants.