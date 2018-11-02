A Chili Festival Is Coming To San Francisco In December

SF & Chill-i Fest is coming to Soma StrEat Food Park in San Francisco on Saturday, December 1st.

The festival features 10+ of the Bay Area’s best food trucks serving traditional and specialty chilis plus craft beers and more.

General admission is free plus there is a $35 All-You-Can-Drink Craft Beer option. Go to eventbrite.com for tickets.

Soma StrEat Food Park

428 11th Street

San Francisco, CA 94103



Saturday, December 1, 2018

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM PST