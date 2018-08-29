Calafia Cafe In Palo Alto Suddenly Closes

Google and The Grateful Dead chef Charlie Ayers has closed his Calafia Cafe in Palo Alto.

Ayers opened the cafe in 2009 in Town & Country Village with the mission of:

"We cook and serve California cuisine. Foods that are exciting, foods that are familiar, foods that nourish the body and mind. Come to Calafia for the ultimate farm-to-table experience."

The Bay Area celebrity chef told Palo Alto Weekly that the costs of doing business had just gotten too high.

"Money wasn't coming through the door anymore," Ayers told the Weekly. "The costs were greater than the take. I couldn't operate that way anymore."

The onetime chef for the Grateful Dead, Ayers won the job of the first Google chef in a 2009 cook-off. He left Google in 2009.