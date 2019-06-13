Burger King Serving Upside-Down Whoppers In SF In Honor Of 'Stranger Things'

June 13, 2019
Bradford Hornsby
Upside Down Whopper

(Burger King)

Burger King announced that they will be serving upside-down Whoppers in a partnership with Netflix 'Stranger Things.'

The series returns for a third season on the streaming service on July 4 but Stranger King will be serving up the upside-down burger on June 21st.

Locally, it will be available in San Francisco at the restaurant at 35 Powell Street.

