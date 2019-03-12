Budweiser-Infused Pork Is Heading To Stores

Budweiser has partnered with Coleman Natural Foods to produce a new line of antibiotic-free, crate-free pork.

The products include smoked ribs, pulled pork, jalapeno cheddar bratwurst, and beer bratwurst. The ribs and pulled pork are drenched in Budweiser barbeque sauce while the brats are infused with Budweiser American lager.

“Budweiser is an iconic brand that is recognized throughout the U.S. with impressive advertising and marketing. The Coleman and Budweiser partnership will help create awareness for the millennial consumers to stop and shop in the processed meat case,” said Bart Vittori, general manager of Coleman Natural Meats, in a press release.

To learn more head over to Budweisermeats.com.