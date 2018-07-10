British Aim To Get Green Day's 'American Idiot" To #1 For Trump's UK Visit

Ahead of Trump's Friday visit to the UK, fans are trying to get Green Day's 2004 hit "American Idiot" to the top of the charts.

The social media campaign is asking protesters to download “American Idiot” between Friday, July 6, and Friday, July 13, to push the song to the top of the Official UK Charts.

The track is currently at #18 but the campaign will have its work cut out for it from the UK football anthem "Three Lions".

The 1996 The Lightning Seeds track has jumped to the top of the charts as England is set to face Croatia in the semifinals of the World Cup on Wednesday.