Bay Area Spots Make "Best Indian Restaurants In The Country"

Thrillist has published their list of the best Indian restaurants in the United States and multiple Bay Area spots have made the list.

They range from traditional to fast food and can be found in every corner of the Bay.

August 1 Five

524 Van Ness Ave. San Francisco, CA 94102

www.august1five.com

"This Bay Area restaurant gets its name not from the date it was founded, but the day India declared independence from British rule in 1947. As a result, you won’t exactly find British-Indian favorites like chicken tikka masala and vegetable jalfrezi on the menu. Instead on deck are dishes that don’t mind blending Indian dishes with international ingredients: dinner can include plates like sea bass with a wasabi beurre blanc, while brunch means a play on shrimp and grits, with upma, a spiced porridge made from cream of wheat subbing in for the grits."

Dosa by Dosa

2301 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612

www.dosabydosa.com

"Dosa by Dosa, is the confusingly named fast-casual offshoot of Dosa, a pair of fine dining Indian restaurants located in SF. Across the bridge, the team serves a more casual menu of salads, including an especially delicious one made from coconut, kale, and mung beans; street wraps, made from a grilled roti stuffed with fillings like prawns cooked in coconut milk and fresh curry leaves; and rice bowls, where homestyle dishes like butternut squash daal are ladled over your choice of rice. (We definitely recommend lemon rice, a South Indian classic.) But the star of the menu is of course, the dosas, or savory rice and lentil crepes, which come with fillings like a masala potato mixture (the most classic option) to meatier fare like creamy butter chicken. No matter what you pick, both your stomach and wallet will leave full."

Vik's Chaat Corner

2390 Fourth St, Berkeley, CA 94710

"Chaat means 'to lick' but it also means street food dishes, which is exactly what the menu at Vik’s Chaat Corner is mainly comprised of. While you can order roti, daal, and South Indian favorites like dosa and uttapam, skip them in favor of the stars of the menu. If you like crispy, crunchy, flavorful things then chaat is for you. Vik’s serves everything from aloo tikki, or tiny griddled potato patties topped with chickpeas and various chutneys to pani puri, a beloved dish where tiny fried puris are filled with potatoes, beans, and chutney, and dunked in a spicy herbaceous water (aka the pani)."

Saravanaa Bhavan

3720, Mowry Avenue, Fremont, CA 94538

438 Barber Lane, Milpitas, CA 95035

1305, South Mary Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94087

www.saravanabhavan.com

"Saravanaa Bhavan is likely the largest chain of Indian restaurants in the world. Founded in 1981, it has brought vegetarian South Indian food to the world. There are 33 locations within India and nearly 50 outposts in cities around the globe like New York, London, and Paris."

