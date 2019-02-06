Bay Area Restaurants Included In MICHELIN's First Cantonese Food Guide

Their Cantonese food guide includes many Bay Area restaurants ranging from the one-starred to plated. The guide includes restaurants in the U.S., Europe, and Asia and is their first guidebook focused on a specific regional cuisine.

“The MICHELIN Guide recognizes the international acclaim achieved by Cantonese gastronomy, and we celebrate its culinary influence in Asia, Europe, North America and around the Pacific,” says Gwendal Poullennec, international director for the MICHELIN Guide, in a statement.

Here are the Bay Area selections:

A one-star restaurant is the third level in the guide while Bib Gourmand denotes a restaurant that has "exceptionally good food at moderate prices." The Plate distinction goes to restaurants that did not warrant a star or Bib Gourmand but still serve "very good food." According to MICHELIN, "[m]any restaurants start off by entering the guide and then moving up to getting a star in following years."

Read all about the new Cantonese guide and see the other U.S. restaurant at guide.michelin.com.