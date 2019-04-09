Bay Area Record Store Day Participating Stores And Details
April 9, 2019
Record Store Day is this Saturday, April 13th and a ton of local shops will be participating.
The day includes special releases from a ton of great artist with Record Store First (first available on RSD) to exclusives.
Note that not all releases or exclusives are available at all locations - so get there early.
Click here for the list of exclusives and first.
Participating stores (P = RSD Pledge signed store):
- P Strictly Vinyl Records - Albany, CA
- P Amoeba Music - Berkeley, CA
- P Dave's Record Shop - Berkeley, CA
- P Hercules Records - Berkeley, CA
- P Rasputin Music and DVDs - Berkeley, CA
- P Rasputin Music and DVDs - Campbell, CA
- P Rasputin Music and DVDs - Concord, CA
- Needle To The Groove - Fremont, CA
- The Music Hut - Half Moon Bay, CA
- P Mill Valley Music - Mill Valley, CA
- P Watts Music - Novato, CA
- P 1-2-3-4 Go! Records - Oakland, CA
- P Contact Records - Oakland, CA
- P Econo Jam Records - Oakland, CA
- Groove Yard - Oakland, CA
- P Open Mind Music - Oakland, CA
- P Park Blvd Records - Oakland, CA
- P Stranded - Oakland, CA
- The Record Man - Redwood City, CA
- P 1-2-3-4 Go! Records - San Francisco, CA
- P Amoeba Music - San Francisco, CA
- Groove Merchant Records - San Francisco, CA
- Noise - San Francisco, CA
- Pyramid Records - San Francisco, CA
- P Rasputin Music and DVDs - San Francisco, CA
- Recycled Records - San Francisco, CA
- P Stranded SF - San Francisco, CA
- The Explorist International - San Francisco, CA
- The Music Store - San Francisco, CA
- P Thrillhouse Records - San Francisco, CA
- P Tunnel Records and Beach Goods - San Francisco, CA
- P Vinyl Dreams - San Francisco, CA
- Western Relics - San Francisco, CA
- P Needle to the Groove - San Jose, CA
- On The Corner Music - San Jose, CA
- P Streetlight Records - San Jose, CA
- P Rasputin Music and DVDs - San Lorenzo, CA
- Vinyl Solution Records - San Mateo, CA
- P Bedrock Music & Video - San Rafael, CA
- P Red Devil Records - San Rafael, CA
- P METAVINYL - SANTA CRUZ, CA
- P Streetlight Records, - Santa Cruz, CA
- P Last Record Store - Santa Rosa, CA
- dig! music - Ukiah, CA
- P Vallejo Vinyl and Pinball - Vallejo, CA
- P Up The Creek - Walnut Creek, CA
For all thing Record Store day, head over to recordstoreday.com.