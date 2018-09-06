Bay Area City Ranks #3 On 'Family-Friendly Places In America' List

WalletHub has released their report on the best and worst places to raise a family in America.

Our own Fremont, California ranked at #3 on this year's list. A major factor in Fremont's rank is that it has the lowest poverty rate in the country at 3.3%.

Methodology:

To determine the most family-friendly places in America, WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 46 key metrics. The data set ranges from housing affordability to school-system quality to share of families with young kids.

Top 5:

Overland Park, KS Irvine, CA Fremont, CA South Burlington, VT Bismarck, ND

Bottom 5:

178. Hialeah, FL

179. Cleveland, OH

180. Miami, FL

181. Detroit, MI

182. Newark, NJ

Other Bay Area cities ranked well with #16 San Jose, #36 San Francisco, and #40 Santa Rosa with the exception of Oakland at #121.

Read the full study and the methodology at WalletHub.com.