Bay Area City Ranks #3 On 'Family-Friendly Places In America' List

September 6, 2018
Bradford Hornsby
Fremont, CA
WalletHub has released their report on the best and worst places to raise a family in America.

Our own Fremont, California ranked at #3 on this year's list. A major factor in Fremont's rank is that it has the lowest poverty rate in the country at 3.3%.

Methodology:

To determine the most family-friendly places in America, WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 46 key metrics. The data set ranges from housing affordability to school-system quality to share of families with young kids.

Top 5:

  1. Overland Park, KS
  2. Irvine, CA
  3. Fremont, CA
  4. South Burlington, VT
  5. Bismarck, ND

Bottom 5:

    178. Hialeah, FL
    179. Cleveland, OH
    180. Miami, FL
    181. Detroit, MI
    182. Newark, NJ

Other Bay Area cities ranked well with #16 San Jose, #36 San Francisco, and #40 Santa Rosa with the exception of Oakland at #121. 

Read the full study and the methodology at WalletHub.com.

