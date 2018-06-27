Bay Area Cities That Have Legal Fireworks
June 27, 2018
There are only a dozen cities that still permit “safe and sane” fireworks in the greater Bay Area.
“Safe and sane” fireworks must be approved by the state fire marshal and cannot leave the ground or explode.
Fireworks can only be set off in the cities that they were purchased.
Greater Bay Area Cities where they are legal:
Cloverdale
Dublin
Gilroy
Newark
Pacifica
Petaluma
Rohnert Park
San Bruno
Seaside
Sebastopol
Union City
Watsonville
Licensed fireworks vendors will start selling products in many communities on June 28 through July 1st.