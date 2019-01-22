Bay Area Boasts The Safest And Least Safe Cities In California

The National Council for Home Safety and Security (NCHSS) has just released a study that reveals the safest cities in California.

The rankings were achieved by examining data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting tool and combining it with NCHSS population research. Additionally, the NCHSS discarded data from cities with a population under 10,000 and cities that failed to submit complete crime reports to the FBI.

Locally, Hillsborough ranked as the safest city in California while Emeryville ranked dead last at #265.

The top safest areas are:

Hillsborough Palos Verdes Estates Imperial Truckee Sierra Madre

The least safe are:

Emeryville Oroville Calexico Vallejo Santa Cruz

For perspective sake, Oakland ranked #253, San Francisco ranked #208, and San Jose landed at #194.

