Bay Area Among The Most Expensive Beer Prices In The NFL

We are all aware that things in the Bay Area are more expensive than most other markets in the country.

A new study by Team Marketing compared pricing at every stadium in the NLF to rank the NFL Fan Cost Index.

The NFL Fan Cost Index is a compilation of the price of four tickets combined with four sodas, four hot dogs, two beers, two souvenir caps, and a parking spot.

Overall, San Francisco 49ers finished 7th with a FCI of $613.90 and Oakland Raiders finished 24th with $474.48.

49ers finished with the second highest cost per ounce for the cheapest beer with $0.63 ($10-16 oz beer) while Oakland ended with the most expensive single beer at $10.75 for a 20 oz beer.

The most expensive FCI is the Los Angeles Chargers with $953.38 and the cheapest is Cleveland at $381.34 for four tickets combined with four sodas, four hot dogs, two beers, two souvenir caps, and a parking spot.