Ayesha Curry Announces Her Own Napa Wines Label

Add winemaker to the long list of jobs Ayesha Curry is tackling.

Curry made the announcement via her Instagram account and added that it is a partnership with Steph's sister Sydel Curry.

The wine label will be called Domaine Curry Wine.

"Exciting things coming soon! Stay tu... okay okay fine. Its WINE! A project 2 years in the making. Couldn’t think of a better person to partner with on this project than @sydelcurry . She appreciates a big bold Cabernet just as much as I . Our Domaine Curry FEMME 31 Cabernet Sauvignon is beautifully balanced and designed to drink now or age gracefully to enjoy in 5+ years. Ive got 3 months left before I’ll be enjoying a full glass so you all will have to do it for me! Can’t wait to share the actual bottle with you. More details to come! #domainecurry #femme31wines @domainecurrywine"