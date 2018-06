Tokyo-founded chain Ramen Nagi is opening their first restaurant in the United States in Palo Alto.

The chain, that won Best Ramen In Tokyo in 2013, will open on 541 Bryant Street in late June or early July.

Soon after they will be opening a second spot in the Westfield Valley Fair in San Jose.

The ramen at Ramen Nagi ranges from the classic tonkatsu and spicy red miso broth to basil infused and squid ink varieties.