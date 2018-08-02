Avocado Con Coming To San Francisco In September

Celebrate everyone's favorite green fruit at Avocado Con.

It is all happening on Sunday, September 9 from 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM at San Francisco's SoMa StrEat Food Park (428 11th Street).

The event features craft beer, DJs, and all things avocado.

"From avocadough to panko-crusted avo-fries, ceviche to avo-ice cream, and even an avocado toast bar(!!), you're sure to avo great day! Plus, bottomless craft beer and DJ'd beats will have you backing that hass up and feeling like a guac star!"

Tickets are $5 for General Admission or $35 All You Can Drink Craft Beer (includes GA) at Eventbrite.com. Free for kids 10 and under.

Stay up on all the details on their Facebook event page.