Applebee's Offering DOLLAR ZOMBIE Drink For October

October 2, 2018
As part of their monthly drink specials, Applebee's has announced their Dollar Zombie drink for October.

The Dollar Zombie is a rum-based drink with our own mix of pineapple, passion fruit, cherry, and lime flavors that is then garnished with a gummy brain.

It is sold for just $1 in an ice cold 10oz mug.

