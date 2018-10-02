Applebee's Offering DOLLAR ZOMBIE Drink For October
October 2, 2018
As part of their monthly drink specials, Applebee's has announced their Dollar Zombie drink for October.
The Dollar Zombie is a rum-based drink with our own mix of pineapple, passion fruit, cherry, and lime flavors that is then garnished with a gummy brain.
It is sold for just $1 in an ice cold 10oz mug.
