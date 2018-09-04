Applebee's Offering $2 Beer For The Month Of September

September 4, 2018
Bradford Hornsby
$2 Samuel Adams Octoberfest beers

(Applebee's)

As part of their "Neighborhood Drink of the Month", Applebee's has offered everything from $1 margaritas and Long Island Ice Teas and $2 Bahama Mamas.

Now the restaurant is doing $2 Samuel Adams Octoberfest beers from September 1 through 30th.

The $2 beer comes in a chilled 10 oz mug which is slightly more than half a pint but at that price, it is still a good deal.

