Applebee's Offering $1 Malibu Dollarmamas For July

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar is bringing the "Island Vibe" to summer with their $1 Malibu Dollarmama.

The Malibu Dollarmama is a 10-ounce mug filled with a mix of premium white Malibu Coconut Rum plus orange and pineapple juices.

“Malibu Coconut Rum is unquestionably a fan favorite, so we’ve added this premium liquor to our ever-popular Neighborhood Drink of the Month,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, said in a press release. “If you’re looking for a new cocktail to cheers to summer with, the Malibu DOLLARMAMA™ has you covered.”

Get this latest Neighborhood Drink of the Month at participating Applebee's.