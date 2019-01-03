Applebee's Has $2 Captain And Cola's All January Long

A new year and a new deal at Applebee's.

The chain is continuing their Monthly "Neighborhood Drink" with a $2 rum and cola. Specifically, Captian Morgan Spiced Rum and Pepsi.

“Rum and cola is a classic combination, but we wanted to make it special when we picked it for our next Neighborhood Drink of the Month, so we crafted it with our number one selling rum, Captain Morgan,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s.

Previous Neighborhood drinks included $1 Long Island Ice Teas, Dollaritas ($1 margaritas), and $2 ABSOLUTE Lemonades.