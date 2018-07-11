Antioch's XO Music Festival Canceled

This weekend's XO Festival in Antioch has been canceled.

Controversy has swirled around the festival promoters that led to the venue pulling the plug.

“Due to the promoters lack of fulfilling contractual obligations between the Contra Costa Event Park and World Class Entertainment, Event Park Management in the best interest and safety of our facility, event attendees and the City of Antioch have no choice but to cancel,” Joe Brengle, CEO Contra Costa Event Park said in a statement.

Promoter Sami Habib, also known Habidulla Qadir, was arrested in February with his brother Mohammad Qadir for alleged involvement in a fraudulent home rental scheme in Fremont.

Questions were also raised after some acts MAGIC! and Vanilla Ice canceled over lack of payment.

A statement on the festival's official site reads:

Today we are deeply disappointed to have to announce that due to lower than anticpated ticket sales and in part due to the fact that there were some negative media reports targeting us, with which we strongly disagree. the XO Music Festival scheduled to occur on July 13 will be postponed to another time to be announced at a future date. Despite our best efforts to organize a fun event that would be enjoyed by thousands of people, ticket sales did not reach a level that allows us to proceed with the festival at this time.For months, our employees and agents have worked extremely hard to book artists, promote the festival, create marketing materials, secure vendors and otherwise do the things that are needed to put on a festival of this magnitude. For that, we are deeply thankful.

We also thank those people that have purchased tickets to our festival. You will all be receiving refunds in full through our ticketing agent. Please contact us with any questions.

The festival had promised over 100 artists, comedians, and culinary celebrities on 7 stages over 3 days including T.I., Ludacris, Russell Peters, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Sugar Hill Gang, Biz Markie, and more.