Another In-N-Out Burger Is Opening In San Jose

A new In-N-Out Burger is set to open at 5590 Cottle Road in San Jose.

The location is expected to open by the end of March.

It is the fourth location in San Jose along with 2950 E. Capitol Exwy, 5611 Santa Teresa Blvd., and 550 Newhall Drive.

Not in San Jose?

You can get your Double Double at these other Bay Area locations: