Another In-N-Out Burger Is Opening In San Jose
January 31, 2019
A new In-N-Out Burger is set to open at 5590 Cottle Road in San Jose.
The location is expected to open by the end of March.
It is the fourth location in San Jose along with 2950 E. Capitol Exwy, 5611 Santa Teresa Blvd., and 550 Newhall Drive.
Not in San Jose?
You can get your Double Double at these other Bay Area locations:
- 555 Willie Stargell Ave. Alameda
- 5581 Lone Tree Way, Brentwood
- 260 Washington St. Daly City
- 43349 Pacific Commons Blvd. Fremont
- 641 Leavesley Rd. Gilroy
- 1881 N. Livermore Ave. Livermore
- 798 Redwood Hwy. Mill Valley
- 11 Rollins Rd. Millbrae
- 50 Ranch Dr. Milpitas
- 895 Cochrane Rd. Morgan Hill
- 53 W. El Camino Real, Mountain View
- 1159 N. Rengstorff Ave. Mountain View
- 820 Imola Ave. Napa
- 8301 Oakport St. Oakland
- 1010 Lakeville Hwy. Petaluma
- 1417 Fitzgerald Dr. Pinole
- 4550 Delta Gateway Blvd. Pittsburg
- 570 Contra Costa Blvd. Pleasant Hill
- 6015 Johnson Dr. Pleasanton
- 949 Veterans Blvd. Redwood City
- 5145 Redwood Dr. Rohnert Park
- 445 Industrial Rd. San Carlos
- 333 Jefferson St. San Francisco
- 15575 Hesperian Blvd. San Leandro
- 2270 San Ramon Valley Blvd. San Ramon
- 3001 Mission College Blvd. Santa Clara
- 2131 County Center Dr. Santa Rosa
- 604 E. El Camino Real, Sunnyvale
- 32060 Union Landing Blvd. Union City
- 720 Admiral Callaghan Ln., Vallejo (*newly opened)