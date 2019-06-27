Alameda Landing Announces 2019 Free Outdoor Movie Series
June 27, 2019
Alameda Landing is hosting a series of four FREE family-friendly movie nights this summer.
The films will be shown each Saturday night at 8:30 PM from July 13 through August 3. Moviegoers are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs but alcohol and glass bottles are prohibited.
Movie Lineup:
- July 13: A Dog’s Way Home (PG)
- July 20: The Little Mermaid (PG)
- July 27: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG)
- August 3: The Lego Movie 2 (PG)
For more details head over to shopalamedalanding.com.