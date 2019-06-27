Alameda Landing Announces 2019 Free Outdoor Movie Series

June 27, 2019
Bradford Hornsby
(Alameda Landing)

Alameda Landing is hosting a series of four FREE family-friendly movie nights this summer.

The films will be shown each Saturday night at 8:30 PM from July 13 through August 3. Moviegoers are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs but alcohol and glass bottles are prohibited.

Movie Lineup:

  • July 13: A Dog’s Way Home (PG)
  • July 20: The Little Mermaid (PG)
  • July 27: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG)
  • August 3: The Lego Movie 2 (PG)

For more details head over to shopalamedalanding.com.

