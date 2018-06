Always want your home to smell like meat?

A.1. Steak Sauce has you covered with their limited edition A.1. Meat Scents candles.

The candles come in three scents - Original, Backyard BBQ, and Burger. They are all hand poured and will burn for 40-60 hours but be warned they "May Cause Immediate Hunger".

For just $14.99 you can grab one (while they last) at a1meatscents.com.