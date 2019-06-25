2 San Francisco Restaurants Make The World's 50 Best Restaurants List

The World's 50 Best Restaurants have released their 2019 list of worldwide winners and two local restaurants landed a coveted spot.

At #35, Atelier Crenn was one of the highest US restaurants on the list. The Dominique Crenn French-inspired spot is also one of the few 3 Michelin starred restaurants on the West Coast. Located at 3127 Fillmore St, Atelier Crenn offers a multi-course tasting menu experience for $335 with wine pairings beginning at $220. Make your reservation early as they only have 8 tables and two sittings per night!

The top 50 in the Bay was Benu at #47. Benu offers a $310 per person tasting menu from Chef Corey Lee. It too has racked up 3 Michelin stars and can be found at 22 Hawthorne Street in San Francisco.

Want to travel the world eating at the best places? Check out theworlds50best.com.

Here are the top 5: