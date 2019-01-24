2 Local Restaurants Made The 'Best Vegetarian Restaurants in America' List

Thrillist released their list of the '22 Best Vegetarian Restaurants in America' and the Bay Area has a strong showing.

It is no wonder that with the Bay's firm tradition of both vegetarian and vegan culture that we would have a few gems here.

These two Bay Area spots made the cut.

Gracias Madre (2211 Mission St, San Francisco)

Thrillist says:

"What started as Mexican meals Terces Engelhart cooked on the Be Love Farm for those around her morphed into Gracias Madre when she discovered there was nowhere in the Bay Area to consistently get vegan, non-GMO Mexican. Since that important realization, everyone vegan, vegetarian, and otherwise has flocked to the Mission eatery (which now has a SoCal outpost in West Hollywood as well) for her incredible plantain-filled empanadas, enchiladas con mole with cashew cheese, and pretty much everything else."

Greens (Fort Mason Center, Landmark Building A, 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco)

Thrillist says:

"An OG on the vegetarian front that goes back to 1979, Greens is the real deal: A legit, upscale restaurant in a striking space within Fort Mason that basically showed America that you can still eat really, really well without all the meat and cream and all the other things that were associated with fine dining back during the fall of disco (and still are, to some extent). Though founding chef Deborah Madison has passed the reigns onto Annie Somerville (who herself has been there since '81), the food continues to pull in people from all across the world. You’re not to mess around here: get the prix fixe, sit back, and be blown away when you realize all the next-level things she can do without the magic crutch of bacon."

Read about all the other great vegetarian joints around the country at thrillist.com.​