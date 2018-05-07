BottleRock Napa Valley 2018 Announces Culinary Stage Line-up

Joining our very own Liam Mayclem, the KCBS Foodie Chap on the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage at this year's BottleRock Napa Valley include headiners and Food Network stars Giada De Laurentiis, Country music entertainer Trisha Yearwood and Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto.

Lasting from Friday, May 25 through Sunday the 27th, this stage is set to bring everyone from actors, athletes, celebrity chefs, musical artists, restaurateurs, plus a who's who of local radio and television personalities. This year's pairings are a literal smorgasbord of notable people including Halsey, Shaun White, Mike D, Barry Bonds, Tre Cool, Dan The Automator, Adam Richman, Hubert Keller and many, many more. See the complete list, here...



A post shared by BottleRock Napa Valley (@bottlerocknapa) on May 7, 2018 at 8:01am PDT

Last year's memorable moments included a surprise guest during E-40 and Ayesha Curry's set, her husband, Golden State Warrior Steph Curry. Another moment brought in Martha Stewart sharing the stage with rapper Macklemore and in 2015, talking about Ms. Stewart, her on-screen VH1 partner from "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party," Snoop Dogg and Chef Morimoto teamed up to bring BottleRock guests sushi rolls. Both Snoop and Morimoto returns to the Culinary Stage this year!

Watch a little bit from last year's events, here...



Video of BottleRock 2017 Culinary Stage

Surrounding the Culinary Stage area, the food and drink line-up for 2018 is pretty much the same as the year before with some new additions including Angéle, Bistro Don Giovanni, Boon Fly Cafe, Bounty Hunter Wine Bar & Smokin' BBQ, Cole’s Chop House, Torc, Goose & Gander, Forge, Mariposa Ice Creamery, Gerard's Paella, Ristorante Allegria and many, many more.

BottleRock Napa Valley music headliners feature Muse, The Killers and Bruno Mars located at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa.