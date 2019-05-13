BottleRock Announces New Bag Policy For Festival
May 13, 2019
BottleRock has announced a new bag policy for the festival that runs May 24, 25, and 26.
All bags are limited to two-pockets or less and must measure 14″ x 14″ or less. No backpacks are allowed. For expediency, the festival recommends using a clear bag.
Fast Lanes will be available for guests entering with NO BAGS.
BottleRock is NEXT WEEK which means it's time to start packing! -- Be sure your bag meets our new bag policy guidelines and get your tickets today before the shipping deadline.— BottleRock Napa (@BottleRockNapa) May 13, 2019
