Bono gets new George W. Bush Medal for leadership

DALLAS (AP) — Rock star Bono, frontman for the band U2, has been presented with the first of what the George W. Bush Presidential Center intends to be an annual medal for individuals who change the world in some way.

Former President George W. Bush presented the George W. Bush Medal for Distinguished Leadership to Bono on Thursday at the center. It was in recognition of Bono's humanitarian work against poverty and preventable diseases such as HIV/AIDS.

In a video stream, Bono praised Bush, Congress and American taxpayers for progress made against AIDS in vulnerable populations. But he said the fight faces an uncertain future. He said there are problems with the Trump administration "talking about turning back."

Bono said Americans must be "very hard-headed" about arguing for saving lives.