Body In Scotland Is Missing Frightened Rabbit Singer

LONDON (AP) — Police confirmed Friday that a body discovered at a Scottish marina is that of Scott Hutchison, the singer of indie rock band Frightened Rabbit.

Hutchison, 36, was reported missing Wednesday after leaving a hotel in South Queensferry, near Edinburgh. Police Scotland said his body was found Thursday evening at the nearby Port Edgar marina and his family was informed.

Police did not disclose the cause of his death.

Hutchison, however, had spoken about his struggles with depression, and after his disappearance, his family said they worried he was in a "fragile state." Hutchison sent tweets late Tuesday saying "Please hug your loved ones" and "I'm away now. Thanks."

Frightened Rabbit was founded by Hutchison and his drummer brother Grant more than a decade ago and has released several albums.

In a statement, Hutchison's relatives said they were "utterly devastated" at the loss of the "passionate, articulate and charismatic" singer.

"Despite his disappearance, and the recent concerns over his mental health, we had all remained positive and hopeful that he would walk back through the door, having taken some time away to compose himself," the family said.

Other Scottish musicians also paid tribute to Hutchison.

Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand tweeted: "Awful news about Scott Hutchison. A terrible loss." Stuart Murdoch of the band Belle and Sebastian posted that "the whole music community in Scotland was praying for a different outcome."

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wrote: "Heartbreaking news. My thoughts are with Scott's family, friends and fans. A remarkable and much loved talent."