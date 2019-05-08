'Bob's Burgers' Movie Gets Release Date

Looks like the Fox-Disney merger won't derail plans to release Bob's Burgers: The Movie. The film is still on track for the big screen.

According to reports, Fox's original planned date of July 17, 2020 is a go, with Disney confirming in their schedule announcement.

Last year, show creator Loren Bouchard gave fans a hint of what to expect in the theatrical release, revealing that it will be a musical comedy, plus involve Louise taking a fantasy adventure with Kuchi Kopi.

The TV version of Bob's Burgers is in its ninth season.