Watch Trailer For Upcoming Netflix Horror Film 'Bird Box' Starring Sandra Bullock

"Under no circumstance are you allowed to take off your blindfold"

October 24, 2018
Bob Diehl
Sandra Bullock attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The 2018 thriller A Quiet Place starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt terrified audiences with the following premise: if you make a sound, you die.

Now, an upcoming Netflix original movie starring Sandra Bullock attacks another one of the senses: sight.

The first trailer for Bird Box was just released today. It opens with Bullock’s character lying blindfolded in a wooded area. She jumps to her feet in search of her children. Nearby, one of them is ringing a bell that’s attached to his belt. The ground rules are set: sight is bad, sound is ok. Why? Because as soon as you lay eyes on the mysterious force in this movie - you’re compelled to kill yourself!

Bird Box premiers on Netflix on December 21, 2018. The movie also stars Trevante Rhodes, Sarah Paulson and John Malkovich.

Tags: 
sandra bullock
Bird Box
Netflix
a quiet place