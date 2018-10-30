Watch Michael Myers Shred ‘Halloween’ Theme On Guitar

Michael Myers is just as frightening and intimidating when he’s slaying with a guitar.

Virtuoso Jason Richardson – best known for his time with deathcore band Chelsea Grin and metalcore group Born of Osiris – put on the mask and the boilersuit and went to work.

Using a 7-string guitar, Richardson plays the unsettling theme first heard in the 1978 horror classic Halloween. The video, which was produced by string company Ernie Ball, cuts back and forth between Richardson shredding and creepily walking down a dark street in search of his next “victim.”

